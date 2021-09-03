We posted last week on leaked benchmarks which suggest the Surface Go 3 will be a lot more powerful than the Surface Go 2.

Now Winfuture, who always have their finger on the pulse of these things, have posted some further specs.

They exclusively revealed that the screen will once again be 10.5 inches, unchanged from the previous model. It will feature a magnesium alloy casing and the usual fold-out Surface stand.

They also confirmed that the leaked benchmarks are indeed real.

Two types of processors appear – an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor paired with 4GB of RAM and Intel Core i3-10100Y with 8GB of RAM.

While still limited, in single-core tests the Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y is 62 percent higher than the Pentium Gold 4425Y of the Surface Go 2 and in multicore test, the score is a good 47 percent higher.

For the high-end Intel Core i3-10100Y version, the performance improvements are less dramatic. In single-core tests the new device is only four percent faster and in multi-core tests, it is only 11 percent faster.

This may be because the Intel Core i3-10100Y processor is not a real Core i3 processor but actually belongs to the energy-saving low-end SoCs of the “Amber Lake” Y series.

The devices are expected to appear at Microsoft’s upcoming Surface event on the 22nd of September, and Winfuture notes they may be the centre of the event.