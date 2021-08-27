Microsoft appears to be working on a new generation of Surface Go tablets, going a benchmark uncovered by Winfuture.

The Geekbench 4 benchmarks does not explicitly name the device as the Surface Go 3, but uses the OEMXX label commonly used by Microsoft for Surface products.

The class of processor in addition shows that the Surface is of the affordable rather than flagship variety.

Two types of processors appear to be interesting – an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor paired with 4GB of RAM and Intel Core i3-10100Y with 8GB of RAM.

While still limited, in single-core tests the Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y is 62 percent higher than the Pentium Gold 4425Y of the Surface Go 2 and in multicore test, the score is a good 47 percent higher.

For the high-end Intel Core i3-10100Y version, the performance improvements are less dramatic. In single-core tests the new device is only four percent faster and in multi-core tests, it is only 11 percent faster.

This may be because the Intel Core i3-10100Y processor is not a real Core i3 processor but actually belongs to the energy-saving low-end SoCs of the “Amber Lake” Y series.

The benchmarks are of course not of the final product, so should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The Surface Go 2 is overdue for a replacement, and if real, we assume should be aimed for release for the back to school season in a few weeks.