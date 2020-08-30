More in-the-wild Surface Duo hands-on videos

Yesterday we posted about the first sample photos by the Surface Duo camera, taken by a display unit at AT&T.

Today we have the same person posting a brief hands-on video from the same session.

In the video Joshua Heslop, who captured the video, briefly demonstrates the camera app and the dual-screen typing experience.

Bryan Ensign has posted a longer video which gives more feedback, some quite negative, but he still called it a super-compelling and interesting device.

Click Tech Reviews also gave the device a hands-on and notes that demo software was running in the background, which may explain some of the issues Bryan Ensign was having.

Given that most of our readers outside USA will not be able to have a hands-on themselves, what do our readers think of the device? Let us know below.

Via WindowsUnited