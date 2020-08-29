With Surface Duo handsets now available for hands-on testing at AT&T and Best Buy stores, some photos taken with the single 11-megapixel camera have ended up on the internet.

They give us one of our first looks at what we can expect from this important function of the device, and it is probably reasonable to say they appear better than expected.

The photo above, for example, shows good skin tones, good fine detail on the hair, good focus on the foreground and a bit of a bokeh effect on the background, which suggests the camera will be quite adequate for its main video conferencing job.

Another picture, which appears to be a panorama, however, raises concerns about the dynamic range of the camera, with the left side of the picture having difficulty in the shadows and the right being quite washed out.

See all the pictures below:

Gallery

It can be expected that the test units are likely running early firmware and that there will be further camera improvements in time, but of course our expectations should be tempered by the knowledge that the camera was not a major area of focus for Microsoft (unlike Apple and Samsung for example).

What do our readers think of the samples? Let us know below.

Surface Duo Specs:

The Surface Duo features an iconic super-thin design with dual screens designed for effortless multitasking and productivity.

Screen Dual-pane 5.6 inches, total resolution 2700 x 1800 px Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB or 256 GB Network 4G LTE, WCDMA (UMTS), GSM Operating System Android 10 Size/Weight 145.2 mm (H) x 93.3 mm (W) x 9.9 mm (closed), 250g Battery 3577mAh Camera 11MP, f/2.0 Price $1399 for 128 GB, $1499 for 256GB

Via WindowsUnited, Imgur, Zac Bowden