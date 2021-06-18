Yesterday Microsoft announced a number of new Microsoft Teams Rooms features, including a new experience for the Surface Hub.

In a blog post, Microsoft expanded on this new feature, which Microsoft says will let customers strive towards a “boundaryless” workspace.

The company says the new Microsoft Teams Rooms on Surface Hub experience is designed to enable boundaryless collaboration on a device purpose-built for teams to meet and co-create, wherever you work.

It brings your favourite features from the desktop and Microsoft Teams Rooms into the meeting space.

Teams Rooms on Surface Hub features:

A new meeting stage

a robust set of meeting controls

Together Mode scenes

background noise suppression

chat bubbles,

live reactions

You can easily access your Microsoft 365 files and confidently present using features like PowerPoint Live in Teams, letting you see slides, notes, and your audience all in one view.

This public preview, coming soon to the Windows Insider Program, will be available starting next week via the Windows Insider Program for Surface Hub, and Microsoft will be adding more exciting features like Coordinated Meeting and Proximity-based meeting joins over the course of the preview.

