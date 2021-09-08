We reported earlier on a leak that purported to reveal the design of next year’s iPhone, the iPhone 14.

That suggested the main changes in the hardware design would be:

No camera bump.

Round volume buttons.

No notch on the front.

Punch hole camera on the front

No USB-C, regular Apple Lightning port.

Now analyst Ross Young from Display Search has gone further to reveal detailed specs of the iPhone 14 range.

Regarding iPhone 14 leaks, great to see. We showed under panel Face ID in the 2022 Pro models in June…Also showed the 2023 lineup as well. pic.twitter.com/dGcm5n0bEO — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 8, 2021

As can be seen from the table, only the most expensive models, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, will actually be notchless. All the models will however have both Face ID and TouchID, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have variable refresh rates as slow as 1 Hz.

Young also confirmed that the iPhone Mini is dead, and that there will be no more models of the below 6 inch device.

What do our readers think about the regular iPhone still having a notch in 2022? Let us know below.