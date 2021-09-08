Apple iPhone 14 renders leaked ahead of iPhone 13 launch

Apple yesterday sent out press invitations for a product launch event on September 14th. Apple is expecting to announce iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, next-generation iPad Mini and some Apple M1X-based Macbook laptops at this event. Today, Front Page Tech revealed the unofficial renders of the upcoming iPhone 14. To make it clear, this is not the iPhone which will be revealed next week, this leaked iPhone 14 is expected in 2022 from Apple.

From the leaked renders, here are the main changes in the hardware design:

No camera bump.

Round volume buttons.

No notch on the front.

Punch hole camera on the front

No USB-C, regular Apple Lightning port.

Source: Frontpagetech