It has been reported for some months now that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be Samsung’s first handset with an under-display camera.

Now reliable Samsung leaker Ice_Universe has revealed some more detail about the internal front-facing camera in two tweets.

Fold3's UPC transmittance is as high as 40%+, which is much higher than any other brand UPC solutions you have ever seen. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 4, 2021

First, he revealed that Samsung has achieved world-beating transparency for the screen above the camera, with 40% of the light passing through.

He however also revealed that this may have come at the price of an obvious mosaic pattern over the under-screen camera.

Although the light transmittance is high, which is close to the experience of ordinary cameras, its UPC appearance is not perfect.

It looks like mosaic.

You should know which phone I'm talking about. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 6, 2021

He posted the following image which illustrates the issue.

This is of course somewhat similar to the appearance of the UDC on the ZTE Axon 20 5G (below) suggesting Fold fans should keep their expectations tempered.

Notable however it is expected to be only really visible on a white background, and completely invisible on a dark background.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to release in July or August. Read our rumuor roundup here.