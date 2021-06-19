To be able to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices simultaneously is something that users have been asking for quite some time now.

A few months ago, we reported WhatsApp is working on multi-device support and while the news made users happy, we’re yet to see the feature in action.

For those not aware, the multi-device support feature will allow users to link multiple devices (up to 4) and use them at the same time. In other words, you’ll no longer need to open the WhatsApp mobile app in order to use it on other devices, neither does it require you to connect your main device to the internet.

The Facebook-owned company is reportedly considering a public preview of the multi-device messaging feature. Now WhatsAppbetaInfo has revealed some more data on how the feature will work.

They revealed:

Linked devices can work without an active Internet connection on the main device.

Your main device could be disconnected from the internet for up to 2 months.

You can link up to 4 devices to your WhatsApp account.

Supported devices include WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop and the Facebook Portal

Multi-device will be released as beta feature to people that want to try it, and it will be initially optional.

Voice and video calls work across linked devices.

You cannot message or call people that have an outdated WhatsApp version installed.

The feature is expected to arrive within 2 months, though of course, that date may slip.

If you're a WhatsApp user, do you like to use WhatsApp on PCs and tablets? Let's know in the comments below.