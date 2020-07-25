One feature which has always set WhatsApp apart from other messaging apps was that your account was tied to your physical device and phone number, rather than something more portable like a user name and password, meaning you could really only use the app on one device at a time.

According to WABetaInfo this is about to change, with Facebook building in a new UI which allows users to link multiple devices (up to 4) and use them at the same time.

Gallery

The latest version of WhatsApp Beta (2.20.196.8.) includes the above hidden screens, which note that you will be able to use WhatsApp from your PC, browser or Facebook Portal.

WABetaInfo notes that users will be able to link devices using a code delivered either via SMS or WhatsApp Chat.

The phone number + a SMS code will allow to use WhatsApp on another phone. So it's the same procedure.

WhatsApp might also plan to receive the code from a "WhatsApp chat".

iPad will be obviously supported. https://t.co/PNNW1pbhtg — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 25, 2020

The news is a major departure from WhatsApp’s old model, but would finally allow desktop and other apps to be first-class clients rather than dependents of the mobile app.

Read more about the news at WABetaInfo here.