Facebook is working to bring 2021’s hottest social networking trend, Clubhouse’s audio chat rooms, to their platforms. We have already seen signs of this being implemented on Instagram, and today we have signs that this feature will also be coming to Facebook.

Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has uncovered the feature in development and noted that Facebook was working on both audio and video rooms.

#Facebook keeps working on Audio rooms ? ?? You will be able to choose between two types of audio rooms: Live Audio or (Private) Audio.

?? Live Audio rooms can be listened by anyone on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/4QUPIeW3hm — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 20, 2021

His latest discovery is that Facebook users will be able to have both public and private audio rooms. Broadcast rooms will be available to everyone on Facebook, while Private Audio rooms will only be accessible to your Facebook friends. Video rooms will only be available in Private mode it appears.

It is not known if this feature will debut before the Clubhouse craze dies an untimely death.