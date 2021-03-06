Facebook is well known for copying every popular social networking trend, and today reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi reports that the audio-chat app Clubhouse ins the next in their sights.

It appears the service will be part of their Instagram property, where the company has greater access to celebrities and influencers, who would be a draw for the general public.

Clubhouse is an invitation-only service where users can listen in to conversations, interviews and discussions between interesting people on various topics. It’s currently valued at around $1 billion, but given Facebook’s antitrust issues that is likely irrelevant, as they are unlike to get approval for purchasing the service in the current political environment.

According to Alessandro Instagram is also working on End to End encryption for its chat service (unrelated to the audio chat rooms).

The feature will help address the privacy confidence issues Facebook is having due to integrating all their chat properties.