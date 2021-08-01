We reported earlier that Microsoft has hinted that it will be re-skinning the Paint app to make it look more at home on Windows 11.

This was based on a teaser image the company posted.

It turns out Microsoft has posted a full-screen version of the new Paint app some weeks ago, but it has not been noticed till now, until FireCube stumbled across it on Unsplash.

Official image of paint redesign in windows 11 by Microsoft on unsplash. It was out for a month but I only saw this today so I’m sharing for who hasn’t seen pic.twitter.com/pzgvsht1b9 — FireCube (@FireCubeStudios) August 1, 2021

You can see a better look at the picture in this perspective-corrected version.

The current version of Paint on Windows 11 is rather more pedestrian.

The Paint app appears to have all new icons, but does still retain the ribbon design for its functions, something which has been removed from the new Windows 11 File Explorer.

It is not clear if the images shown are real or design mockups, but we should know quite soon, with Microsoft expected to barrel towards Windows 11 RTM in the next 8 weeks.