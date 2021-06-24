Microsoft offers a glimpse of the new File Explorer coming in Windows 11

During the Windows 11 event today, Microsoft did not mention anything about the File Explorer, one of the most used apps on Windows platform. However, Microsoft has offered us a glimpse of the new File Explorer coming in Windows 11 via a new video uploaded on YouTube.

As you can see from the image above, Microsoft has replaced the Ribbon UI in the File Explorer with a new simplified menu featuring Fluent Design icons. Also, the new simplified menu is touch friendly!

Next week, Microsoft will release the first Windows 11 Preview build for Insiders. Hopefully, we will be able to try out this new File Explorer app in that upcoming build.