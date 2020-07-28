MIUI 12 is a big release and, of course, a big update for Xiaomi smartphones that are based on the company’s custom UI. Among other things, useful new features are what make the MIUI 12 update exciting. And what’s even more exciting is that Xiaomi seems to be working on a useful new feature for its latest MIUI update.

According to code found within the latest MIUI 12 beta builds, Xiaomi is working on a new feature that will let you tell your smartphone to perform a variety of tasks such as opening up the control center, notification shade, the default camera app or taking a screenshot(via XDA-Developers). The feature will require you to double or triple tap on the back of your smartphone to perform these functions. The feature could also let you control many other things in your Xiaomi smartphone that is based on the MIUI 12.

However, this is something that we’ve already seen. The ability to double and triple tap on the back of the phone to initiate various actions is already available in Apple’s iOS 14. A similar feature is also coming to Pixel smartphones as well.

Xiaomi is currently developing the back tapping gesture feature for MIUI 12, which means we don’t know as to when exactly the feature will go public. It’s not quite clear whether or not every Xiaomi smartphone that’s based on MIUI will get the feature, either.