Minecraft fans are in for a treat with the arrival of The Wild Update to the Overworld. In this update, gamers will encounter new experiences through new different biomes, mobs, gameplay features, blocks, and items. These updates will be rolling out both for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and Minecraft: Java Edition and across different devices where it is available, such as Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation, Switch, PC, phones, and more.

The top highlight of The Wild Update is the new biomes that will change how the Overworld appears to the adventurous players. The update introduces two: the mangrove swamp and deep dark.

In the mangrove swamp, gamers will encounter excellent virtual updates through new live creatures and details, such as mangrove trees and frogs surrounded by mud. While the mangrove swamp features a relaxing nature for gamers, the deep dark biome will thrill everyone with a mysterious-looking creepy theme. Making it incredibly stunning, though, are the ancient city structures and other attractions.

Where there are new biomes, there are new mobs, of course. There are four mobs included in this update: the allays, frogs and frogspawn, and wardens.

The jolly allays will be handy for gamers by looking for the same items you’ll give to it. There will also be frogs living in different temperatures, which will divide them into three variants. Whatever kinds of frogs you might encounter, nonetheless, they all do the same things: eat slime and release new froglight blocks. Lastly, and probably something you might want to be careful of, are the wardens. These vicious mobs reside in the deep dark biome, which further justifies their dangerous nature. While they can’t see, they can execute melee attacks and sonic boom. That’s bad news for you, but it also means additional thrill in the Overworld.

The Wild Update will also introduce new blocks and items, including two obvious things: mangrove and mud. While the mangrove of the swamps will provide you with wood, the mud can be used to produce clay through pointed dripstone and mud blocks. To create mud blocks, on the other hand, you will need a water bottle and a dirt block. The unique sculk blocks will also be entering the scene to complement the wardens in the deep dark biome. What makes them special? They can detect sound vibrations in the air and then emit redstone signals.

You’ll also get more craftable items in The Wild Update that can make your life in the Overworld easier and more enjoyable. Enjoy a boat with a chest or a recovery compass and more. This update has more new items for you to discover that will gear you with new capabilities, from being capable of carrying more items for your journey or determining your recent death location.

Apparently, with new structures, blocks, and mobs out there, the game itself also acquires new game features for you to enjoy. As said before, the allays and sculk blocks will give new life to the world through their special capabilities. But the main treat about all of these things is the journey you’ll experience in the ancient city structures of The Wild Update. With such a new place to tickle your curiosity, you have the freedom to try new challenges and collect some loots.