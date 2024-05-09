Just like Microsoft, YouTube is also doing its bits in protecting 2024 EU elections

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Popular video-sharing platform YouTube is tightening its belt ahead of the 2024 European Parliament election that’s taking place in June.

As announced on Thursday, Google, the owner of YouTube, said that you’ll begin seeing various new additions to videos related to the elections. There will be information panels on how to vote and register when searching for related topics, as well as candidates’ profiles. A real-time result of the election will also go live on the election date.

As for AI-related content, YouTube said that it’s started requiring content creators to publicly label whether their videos were made using AI or not. This move was first announced a few months back, and there’s also a new tool in the Settings to help you label them a lot easier.

“In 2023, we removed over 35,000 videos that were uploaded in the European Union for violating our misinformation policies,” the announcement reads.

The world is holding elections in 2024 across over 60 countries. At least over 4 billion people have the right to vote this year, but as AI is advancing rapidly, there are growing concerns that AI-made content will somehow infect the audience with misinformation.

Microsoft has also announced its measures to protect elections worldwide. The Redmond company, along with OpenAI, has launched a $2 million “Societal Resilience” fund for organizations and non-profits that educate people on how to spot and deal with AI content.

One of the recognized partners, the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), has previously developed a digital watermark system to label visuals created by AI.