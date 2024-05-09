Microsoft announces public preview of Copilot for Security with Azure Firewall and WAF integrations

Microsoft is bringing the power of AI to Azure network security with the upcoming public preview of Copilot for Security enhancements. These integrations can streamline security operations and give analysts with faster threat detection and mitigation.

Copilot for Security uses a vast dataset of security signals and machine learning to provide human analysts with intelligent assistance. This can lead to quicker investigations, better decision-making, and improved overall security posture.

The integration with Azure WAF and Firewall specifically looks upon challenges associated with data overload and limited cybersecurity personnel.

Azure WAF Integration: Copilot analyzes terabytes of log data generated by Azure WAF, summarizing detections and providing insights into malicious activity. This allows analysts to look into threats like SQL injection attempts and identify suspicious IP addresses.

The integration of Copilot for Security with Azure WAF and Firewall provides several benefits. Firstly, the AI-powered analysis helps to reduce investigation times from hours to minutes.

Secondly, easy workflows free up analysts to focus on complex threats. Copilot empowers Tier 1 and Tier 2 analysts to handle tasks that are typically reserved for senior personnel.

A public preview of these Copilot for Security enhancements is scheduled for launch at Microsoft Build on May 21, 2024. This signifies Microsoft’s commitment to leveraging AI for next-generation cybersecurity solutions.

