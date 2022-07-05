After years of existence, Minecraft is still the most popular game globally. It’s probably because of its gameplay and constant updates, but it can’t be denied that it is also due to the collective work of streamers relentlessly playing and promoting the game. Technoblade was one of them. The famous livestreamer passed away at 23 last week after fighting sarcoma for a year. Various personalities shared their condolences, and Minecraft made the biggest gesture possible to honor the YouTuber – a crowned pig on the updated Minecraft Java Edition loading screen.

so long nerds

Watch this video on YouTube

Technoblade helped Minecraft make noise online. But after Alex (Technoblade’s real name) lost his battle against cancer, the entire Minecraft community felt the silence his death made. After Technoblade’s father posted a video titled “so long nerds” on his YouTube channel, Minecraft expressed sorrow over his passing through a tweet.

“We have been trying to find the words, but all of us here at Minecraft are heartbroken over the loss of Technoblade. He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy,” the post reads. “He will be missed dearly.”

After this, many Minecraft players noticed the game’s newly updated loading screen that now features a pig wearing a crown, a nod to the iconic Minecraft character of Technoblade. It can be recalled that the same pig stands in the same position in the old version of the page, so the change could almost be unnoticeable for some. Mojang Studios also didn’t mention this update in any of its announcements or posts. Nonetheless, it is certainly the perfect gesture to restore the Minecraft icon’s existence in the game, though it isn’t clear if the change would be kept permanently.