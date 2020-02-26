The Mass Effect Mash-up pack is now available in Minecraft Bedrock, bringing all the joys of BioWare’s best sci-fi RPG to everyone’s favourite block-based game.

The pack contains an entire 36 unique skins, including everyone’s favourites such as Commander Shephard, Liara, The Illusive Man, Garrus, and many more.

You’ll also find custom-made game textures, Mass Effect-themed menus, and even a Mass Effect 3 soundtrack compilation included in the pack. There’s also a world featuring the Mars Base Camp for you to play around in.

If the pack seems familiar, that’s because it is! The Mass Effect Mash-up pack was one of the first Mash-up packs to be released for Legacy editions, but now it’s available on Bedrock.

The Mass Effect Mash-up pack is available now in Minecraft for Xbox One, Windows 10 Edition, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. You can get it for yourself by following the link here.

In related Minecraft news, Mattel and Mojang have teamed up to develop a variety of absolutely adorable Minecraft-themed mini figurines, including a special NFC-enabled range just for Minecraft Earth.

The three different lines of figurines include the Boost Minis, the Minecraft Dungeon series, and the Minecraft Minis.

Gallery

The Boost Minis are NFC-enabled and can be used with any compatible NFC reader in order to unlock in-game perks in Minecraft Earth. Boost Minis will sell for $5 each.

The Minecraft Dungeon series will include four different heroes along with the brand new Redstone Monstrosity figure. The heroes will retail for $10 each while the Redstone Monstrosity will go for $25.

Last, but most definitely not least, the Minecraft Minis range consists of simply adorable tiny Minecraft figurines for you to love and cherish. They’ll only be available to buy through blind boxes, so you won’t know what you’re getting until you open it. Minecraft Minis will sell for $3.50 per box.