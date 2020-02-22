Mattel and Mojang have teamed up to develop a variety of absolutely adorable Minecraft-themed mini figurines, including a special NFC-enabled range just for Minecraft Earth.

If you’re a bit out of the loop, here’s a quick catchup: Minecraft Earth is Microsoft’s first mobile AR game. It’s currently in early access and lets you enjoy all the fun of Minecraft while out and about.

In order to play, all you have to do is put down a buildplate and get to work. You can also find tappables, unlock resources and unique mobs, craft and smelt resources, collaborate with other Early Access builders, and fight hostile mobs in adventures.

As announced at the 2020 New York Toy Fair, along with the NFC-enabled line of mini figurines, known as Boost Minis, Mattel and Mojang are also making larger figures based on Minecraft Dungeons and even smaller and cuter figurines called Minecraft Minis.

The Boost Minis can be used with any compatible NFC reader in order to unlock in-game perks in Minecraft Earth. They’ll retail for $5 each and, at launch, there’ll be 20 different figurines available along with 10 different in-game bonuses and the chance to earn XP in-game. Minecraft’s Boost Mini figurines should launch in Spring 2020.

Gallery

The Minecraft Dungeons series will include four different heroes, who clock in at a mighty 3.25 inches tall, along with new weapons, armour, and mobs. These figures are set to retail for $10 each. Meanwhile, the brand new Redstone Monstrosity figure is over twice the size and will sell for $25.

Both the heroes and the Redstone Monstrosity figures should launch in Fall 2020.

Last, but definitely not least, the Minecraft Minis will be available only through blind boxes. If you’re new to the world of figurine collecting, “blind boxes” means that you buy a toy without knowing what’s inside the packaging. There’s a chance that you’ll get multiples of the same Minecraft Mini figurine but they’re so adorable, I’m sure you won’t mind.

Minecraft Minis will sell for $3.50 per blind box and should launch in Spring 2020, along with the Boost Mini figurines. Just note that neither the Minecraft Dungeons figures nor the Minecraft Minis have NFC-enabled features – only the Boost Mini figurines do.

For more information on Minecraft Earth, you can visit the official website by following the link here. Happy gaming!