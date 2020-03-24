Mojang has announced that some of the company’s favourite lessons from Minecraft: Education Edition are now available for free in the Minecraft Market, allowing those who wish to learn to do so in a fun and calm online environment.

The company hopes that these lessons will help provide a calming focus for anyone who’s scared or worried during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mojang says that they “want to do our part to help keep young minds sharp and stimulated.”

As per the official Minecraft blog, players can enjoy these lessons on their own or with their kids, parents, or friends. Players can take part in interesting activities such as taking a tour of the International Space Station or exploring the inside of the human eyeball.

Ten worlds from the Marketplace creator community have also been included in the educational fun, allowing players to learn about fascinating topics like renewable energy, marine biology, Greek history, and more.

Thanks go to creators Everbloom, Jigarbov, Lifeboat, Razzleberries, The World Foundry, Blockworks, and Imagiverse for creating these fun worlds.

All this new educational content will be launching today in the in-game store for Minecraft Bedrock and will be free to download until June 30th, 2020.

Even if you’re not in education, you can’t go wrong by keeping your mind sharp, playing some Minecraft, and learning something new every day.

If you’re an educator or just someone who’s curious about distance learning with Minecraft: Education Edition, you can learn more by following the link here.

