Xbox Game Pass is getting two great new additions today, May 21st, in the form of Alan Wake and Cities: Skylines, while Minecraft Dungeons is set to join the service in just five days.

Alan Wake is available for both Xbox Game Pass for Console and for PC, so Ultimate members will find they automatically have access to both versions. The game is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and what better way to celebrate than to plunge into the unnerving world of Bright Falls for yourself?

When the wife of the best-selling writer Alan Wake disappears on their vacation, his search turns up pages from a thriller he doesn’t even remember writing. A Dark Presence stalks the small town of Bright Falls, pushing Wake to the brink of sanity in his fight to unravel the mystery and save his love. Presented in the style of a TV series, Alan Wake features the trademark Remedy storytelling and pulse-pounding action sequences. As players dive deeper and deeper into the mystery, they’ll face overwhelming odds, plot twists, and cliffhangers. It’s only by mastering the Fight With Light combat mechanic that they can stay one step ahead of the darkness that spreads across Bright Falls. With the body of an action game and the mind of a psychological thriller, Alan Wake’s intense atmosphere, deep and multilayered story, and exceptionally tense combat sequences provide players with an entertaining and original gaming experience.

This isn’t Cities: Skylines’ first Xbox Game Pass rodeo but, if you missed it the first time, now’s your chance to play it!

Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition puts you in charge of a growing city – from the ground-breaking of its first streets to the ever-changing needs of thousands of citizens. Design, build, and manage the city of your dreams, from public services to civic policies, and challenge yourself to grow from a simple town to a bustling metropolitan hub.

Just in case you somehow managed to miss it in both the title and opening sentence, both Alan Wake and Cities: Skylines are available on Xbox Game Pass as of today, May 21st. Go play!

Meanwhile, Minecraft Dungeons will officially launch on Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Game Pass on May 26th. That’s just five days from now.

Brave the dungeons alone, or team up with friends! Up to four players can battle together through action-packed, treasure-stuffed, wildly varied levels, all in an epic quest to save the villagers and take down the evil Arch-Illager! Discover new weapons and items that will help you defeat a ruthless swarm of new-and-nasty mobs. Fight or flee through canyons, swamps and – of course – mines! Any adventurer brave or foolish enough (or a bit-of-both!) to explore this blocky and beautiful world will need to come prepared. So quickly, gear up!

If you’re looking to join Xbox Game Pass, you can always get your first month of Xbox Game Pass for for just $1, as long as you haven’t joined the service before. If you’ve joined Game Pass before but you’re looking to rejoin, Xbox are constantly throwing out deals and offers, but Game Pass is also definitely worth the full subscription price.

As a heads up, the following games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on May 29th – that’s eight days from now – so play them while you can!

#IDARB

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Hydro Thunder Hurricane

King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate

Old Man’s Journey

If you’re a Game Pass member, you can always purchase them at a 20% discount before they leave the service. The Game Pass catalogue is constantly changing and evolving, with titles being added and removed all the time, so we heartily recommend playing everything you can and permanently purchasing your favourite games to keep forever. Happy gaming, and have a great rest-of-week!