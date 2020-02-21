Microsoft has just released a new trailer for Minecraft: Dungeons, showing off gameplay but mainly “environments“, what Mojang calls levels.

Minecraft: Dungeons is a new game set in the Minecraft universe inspired by classic dungeon crawlers.

“Brave the dungeons alone, or team up with friends! Up to four players can battle together through action-packed, treasure-stuffed, wildly varied levels, all in an epic quest to save the villagers and take down the evil Arch-Illager! Discover new weapons and items that will help you defeat a ruthless swarm of new-and-nasty mobs. Fight or flee through canyons, swamps and – of course – mines! Any adventurer brave or foolish enough (or a bit-of-both!) to explore this blocky and beautiful world will need to come prepared. So quickly, gear up!”

The video shows a preview of the different levels, how we create them, and reveals how plot affects the environment.

See the new trailer below:

Minecraft Dungeons is set to launch Spring 2020 on Xbox One and Windows 10. The game will eventually be released on for Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and PS4.