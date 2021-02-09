Microsoft’s Diablo-like Minecraft Dungeons has reached a massive player count of 10 million. Huzzah!

Since its May 2020 release date on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, the loot-based RPG has wrangled in 10 million unique players across all of its release platforms.

To celebrate such a momentous occasion, developer Mojang Studios has revealed that they will be adding a couple of free items into the game.

On February 24th, Minecraft Dungeons players will be able to pick up a new cape and pet as a Thank You gift. A free update will also be available on the same date that adds new Ancient Hunts missions.