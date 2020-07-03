Kellogg’s has announced the brand new Minecraft Creeper Crunch Cereal, which contains a mix of cinnamon-flavoured cereal and green square-shaped marshmallows.

As originally spotted by Gaming Trend, the cereal is set to hit store shelves across the United States of America in August, 2020. The box will come in two different sizes, with an 8oz box going for $3.99 and a 12.7oz box going for around $5.

Minecraft Creeper Crunch Cereal is also just 140 calories per one 1/3 cup serving, with 0g of saturated fat, 130mg of sodium, and 12g total sugars.

“With a global audience of over 126MM players per month, Minecraft is bringing the creative, adventurous spirit of its wildly popular game to another platform — cereal!” The press release reads. “Introducing Kellogg’s® Minecraft Creeper Crunch Cereal; a tasty, cinnamon-flavored cereal featuring green square-shaped “Creeper Bit” marshmallows that delivers the vibrant world of Minecraft.”

Along with cinnamon-flavoured cereal and green marshmallows, each box of Minecraft Creeper Crunch Cereal will also contain a unique code that you can use in Minecraft to unlock one of ten in-game clothing items.