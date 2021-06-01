Arriving on Tuesday the 8th of June, the first part of Minecraft’s split Caves & Cliffs update will be available for both Bedrock and Java editions of the game.



Previously it was announced that the Caves & Cliffs was being split into two parts to ensure quality, technical complexity, and team health across both parts of the update.

The first part of the Caves & Cliffs update will be focused on new blocks and mobs, with the technical improvements arriving later on in the year in the second half of the update.

The update will bring in plenty of new biome blocks, as well as new building blocks such as deep slate. Also included in this update are the new goat, glow squid and axolotl mobs to further diversity Minecraft’s fauna.

The second half of the Caves & Cliffs update is currently planned for a “holiday” launch, but there is no word on an official release date just yet. When it does arrive, it’ll finally increase the build limit beyond 256 blocks, as well as having a bounty of technical changes.



The update will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Mac and Linux, so whatever you play Minecraft on, you should be able to enjoy this latest update.