Military-grade Galaxy XCover7 is finally here. Drop it from 1.5 meters, it'll be just fine
It weighs at least 260 grams.
1 min. read
Updated January 10th, 2024
Published January 10th, 2024
Key notes
- Samsung launched the Galaxy XCover7: a “military-grade” smartphone.
- It’s capable of withstanding a drop of up to 1.5 meters without sustaining any visible damage.
- Rumors are saying that the new smartphone will cost €379,90 in Europe. No words from Samsung yet.
Samsung has arrived with a lot of exciting announcements at CES this week. Besides the Galaxy Tab Active5, which we exclusively leaked its renders a month ago, the South Korean tech giant also launched the Galaxy XCover7: a “military-grade” smartphone designed for entrepreneurs.
The company proudly proclaims that its smartphone is highly resistant to impact and capable of withstanding a drop of up to 1.5 meters without sustaining any damage.
Weighing at least 260 grams, the smartphone’s robust design ensures it can handle both water and dust. Its 6.6-inch display is shielded by the industry-leading Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.
From the inside, the Galaxy XCover 7 gets a 6nm Octa-Core processor, a microSD up to 1TB, a 50MP rear camera with wide F1.8 lense and a 5MP front, USB 2.0 type-C, 3.5mm ear jack, and a solid security using Samsung Knox Vault.
It also has a replaceable battery, something we don’t typically see in today’s phones, though extras are sold separately.
Folks on the streets are saying that the price will start at €379,90 in Europe, although no confirmation from Samsung just yet. One thing that’s official already is that it’ll be available starting this month.