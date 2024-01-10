Military-grade Galaxy XCover7 is finally here. Drop it from 1.5 meters, it'll be just fine

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Samsung has arrived with a lot of exciting announcements at CES this week. Besides the Galaxy Tab Active5, which we exclusively leaked its renders a month ago, the South Korean tech giant also launched the Galaxy XCover7: a “military-grade” smartphone designed for entrepreneurs.

The company proudly proclaims that its smartphone is highly resistant to impact and capable of withstanding a drop of up to 1.5 meters without sustaining any damage.

Weighing at least 260 grams, the smartphone’s robust design ensures it can handle both water and dust. Its 6.6-inch display is shielded by the industry-leading Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.

From the inside, the Galaxy XCover 7 gets a 6nm Octa-Core processor, a microSD up to 1TB, a 50MP rear camera with wide F1.8 lense and a 5MP front, USB 2.0 type-C, 3.5mm ear jack, and a solid security using Samsung Knox Vault.

It also has a replaceable battery, something we don’t typically see in today’s phones, though extras are sold separately.

Folks on the streets are saying that the price will start at €379,90 in Europe, although no confirmation from Samsung just yet. One thing that’s official already is that it’ll be available starting this month.