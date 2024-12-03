24 Best Midjourney Prompts for Vector Art (Beginner-Friendly Tips)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

These Midjourney prompts for vector illustration will help you craft them with ease. They offer a mix of fun and creative styles, perfect for beginners and experts alike. You can explore playful characters, clean patterns, or imaginative landscapes to bring your designs to life.

Let’s check them out!

Best Midjourney Prompts for Vector Illustrations

Here’s my list:

1. A Room Vector Drawing

Imagine a bathroom drawn in a clean, minimalist style. This scene includes a toilet and tub, with fine black lines on a white background for simplicity.

“Low fidelity vector drawing, perspective, looking into room, simple illustration, drawing of bathroom in house, toilet, tub, clean, no noise grey scale, cute, very thin black lines, white background”

Photo credit: Reddit

2. A Man Sitting on a Wooden Bench

Visualize a serene park where a man sits on a bench, looking at the distant cityscape. This flat illustration blends nature and urban charm.

“A flat vector of a man sitting on a wooden bench, in a park, looking at a beautiful view of the park, a city is seen in the distance, flat vector –v 4 –q 2.”

Photo credit: Reddit

3. Doctors and Patients

Create a lively scene of doctors and patients talking in pairs. Their muted red and brown outfits give the artwork a friendly, approachable feel.

“png white background, a group of doctors and patients chatting in pairs while dressed in muted reds/oranges/browns, in the style of animated illustrations, full body, text-based –style raw –stylize 50 –ar 64:21 –v 6.0.”

Photo credit: Reddit

4. French Bulldog

Draw a French bulldog with bold, artistic patterns inspired by Tristan Eaton. This modern design uses vibrant colors to make the image stand out.

“French Bulldog Art in the style of Tristan Eaton –v 5 –s 500 –chaos 6 –ar 2:3 –v 5.”

Photo credit: Reddit

5. Balls with Eyes

Think of colorful, abstract balls with eyes resting on a table. The artwork is geometric and surreal, perfect for a creative touch.

“Surreal masterpiece a couple of balls that are sitting on top of a table, vector art, inspired by Herbert Bayer, flickr, geometric abstract art, colorful eyes, 62 x 47 inches, trending on deviantarthq”, nighttime –c 4 –s 50 –v 5 -.”

Photo credit: Reddit

6. A Vector Map

Design a simple, clean map. It’s a straightforward vector illustration, ideal for fun/educational purposes.

“A vector map of Bosnia.”

Photo credit: Reddit

7. Dragon

Picture a minimalist dragon icon in silhouette. The design uses bold, simple lines to create an impactful look.

“Minimalist silhouette icon of a dragon, –no details.”

Photo credit: Reddit

8. Black Silhouette Dragon Icon

Imagine a sleek dragon shape on a white background. With no intricate details, it’s perfect for logos or symbolic art.

“Minimalist black silhouette icon of a dragon on white background, –no details.”

Photo credit: Reddit

9. A Man Sitting on a Bench

Picture a peaceful night scene where a man rests on a bench near a river. Distant city lights add a touch of depth to the illustration.

“A flat vector illustration of a man sitting on the bench, in a park, next to a river, at night, there is a city in the distance –v 4 –q 2.”

Photo credit: Reddit

10. A Man Dancing

Sketch a simple, wide-angle view of a dancing man. The minimalistic design focuses on clean lines and symmetry.

“Silhouette of a man dancing, wide angle, vector, minimalistic, white background, symmetry –style raw.”

Photo credit: X

11. A Boy Playing with His Dog

Show a joyful moment between a boy and his German Shepherd. The flat, colorful design brings warmth to this playful scene.

“brunette boy playing with dark black and tan german shepherd, vector art, flat colors, simple, collage.”

Photo credit: Reddit

12. A Man Wearing a Hat

This Midjourney prompt illustrates a man wearing a baseball hat, drawn in a cartoon style. The black background highlights the white outline of the character.

“Vector man wearing a baseball hat on a black background with a white outline, cartoon style.”

Photo Credit: Discord

13. A White-haired Woman

Craft a dramatic scene between a woman in an iridescent gown and a black horse. Flames and smoke swirl around this dynamic vector illustration.

“A white-haired woman in an iridescent gown fights off the black horse of death with her long spear, flames and smoke surround them, vector art by James Jean and Atey Ghailan and Moebius, ascii rorschach creature eating some toast, –sref 3349378886 –niji 6 –p vwojdg5 –ar 4:5 –s 888 –w 14.”

Photo Credit: Discord

14. A Man in a Flower Field

Envision a mustard-yellow field with a man standing amidst the flowers. The patterned clouds in the sky add a unique artistic flair.

“Vector illustration by Jean Jullien of a swarthy man in a field of mustard flowers, ascii rorschach patterned clouds.”

Photo Credit: Discord

15. A Cartoon Lion

Design a happy lion with crisp lines and a bright yellow background. The playful expression in this Midjourney prompt for vector art makes it perfect for stickers or children’s products.

“Design a high-resolution vector illustration of an engaging, cheerful cartoon lion. The artwork should feature crisp, clean lines and a vibrant, solid yellow background. Aim for a detailed yet charming depiction suitable for a die-cut sticker, capturing the essence of playfulness and joy in a simplistic, cartoon style –ar 2:3 –v 6.1.”

Photo Credit: Discord

16. A Cartoon Squirrel

Showcase a fun and cheerful squirrel with clean lines on an orange background. The playful design is ideal for creative projects.

“Design a high-resolution vector illustration of an engaging, cheerful cartoon squirrel. The artwork should feature crisp, clean lines and a vibrant, solid orange background. Aim for a detailed yet charming depiction suitable for a die-cut sticker, capturing the essence of playfulness and joy in a simplistic, cartoon style –ar 2:3 –v 6.1.”

Photo Credit: Discord

17. A Cartoon Bunny

Draw a cute bunny on a vibrant pink background. This charming illustration works wonderfully for kids’ items or light-hearted art.

“Design a high-resolution vector illustration of an endearing, happy cartoon bunny. The artwork should feature crisp, clean lines and a vibrant, solid pink background. Aim for a detailed yet charming depiction suitable for a die-cut sticker, capturing the essence of playfulness and joy in a simplistic, cartoon style –ar 2:3 –v 6.1.”

Photo Credit: Discord

18. A Cartoon Fox

Create a lively cartoon fox on a solid red background. Its joyful vibe makes it perfect for lighthearted illustrations.

“Design a high-resolution vector illustration of an intriguing, happy cartoon fox. The artwork should feature crisp, clean lines and a vibrant, solid red background. Aim for a detailed yet charming depiction suitable for a die-cut sticker, capturing the essence of playfulness and joy in a simplistic, cartoon style –ar 2:3 –v 6.1.”

Photo Credit: Discord

19. Kaleidoscopic Flower Pattern

Visualize a vibrant, symmetrical flower design with sharp edges and glowing colors. The dark background helps the petals’ patterns shine.

“Abstract kaleidoscopic flower pattern, vibrant colors, symmetrical design, high-resolution digital art style, vector graphics with sharp edges and smooth gradients, high detail, hyper-realistic. The background is black to highlight the intricate patterns of each petal in bright blue, orange, and green hues. There’s an ethereal glow around it, giving it a dreamy quality. –s 750 –v 6.1.”

Photo Credit: Discord

20. A Lone Wanderer

This Midjourney prompt illustrates a figure walking through an abandoned industrial cityscape. Overgrown vegetation and ruined buildings set a mysterious, haunting tone.

“Create a vector-style illustration of a lone wanderer walking through a desolate, abandoned cityscape with remnants of an industrial zone in the background. The setting is a post-apocalyptic environment resembling a forgotten, irradiated landscape with eerie, overgrown vegetation and ruined buildings. The figure is dressed in worn-out, rugged clothing, carrying a shotgun slung over their back. The atmosphere is tense and mysterious, with a sense of isolation and danger, as the figure makes their way through a haunting, dystopian world. The design should have clean lines, bold shapes, and a minimalist yet impactful aesthetic, capturing the gritty and atmospheric essence of the scene.”

Photo Credit: Discord

21. Two Glasses of Beer

Design two beer glasses with creative periodic table elements embedded into them. The result is a modern and quirky vector graphic.

“Two beer wings with two elements from the periodic table of the elements Be embedded in them. So that they are not like a sticker on a glass, but somehow nicely embedded in them, vector graphic, white background.”

Photo Credit: Discord

22. An Indian Dancer

Picture an Indian dancer in front of traditional Vijayanagara architecture. The hard borders and symmetry give it a classic, artistic look.

“Minimalist vector illustration, hard borders, an exotic Indian dancer in front of Vijayanagara architecture, Naskh calligraphy, beautiful symmetry –ar 7:5 –stylize 250 –v 6.1.”

Photo Credit: Discord

23. Santa Claus

Show Santa Claus striking a dab pose in a playful cartoon style. The bright, clean lines make it a fun, festive illustration.

“Santa claus in the dab / dabbing pose as on picture, same kind of drawing, vector drawing, white background.”

Photo Credit: Discord

24. Angry Cat

Draw an annoyed-looking cat with bold, simple lines. Its minimal design is ideal for coloring pages or straightforward graphics.

“Simple line drawing of an angry cat with a collar, white background, vector illustration, minimalist style, simple shapes, flat design, simple lines, black and white, no shading, coloring page style, bold outline, wearing a digital dog tag on its chest, simple shapes, simple strokes, simple minimalistic cartoon style, simple lines, bold thick outlines, simple coloring book art, white background, simple vector graphics, simple Pixar-style, simple art, simple co –v 6.1.”

Photo Credit: Discord

These Midjourney prompts for vector art offer a wide range of creative possibilities, from simple line drawings to intricate designs. They’re an excellent source of inspiration.

