Midjourney Prompts for Shirt Design - 25 Ideas To Get Started

These Midjourney prompts for shirt design should help you overcome creative block and craft great casual and formal apparel for anyone.

Let’s check them out!

Best Midjourney Prompts for Shirt Design

1. Vibrant Green, Button-Down Elegant Shirt

The shirt design in the image is a vibrant green, button-down style featuring an intricate pattern rendered using the Midjourney AI. The printed decoration combines geometric shapes and floral motifs, giving the shirt an elegant and unique aesthetic. It’s perfectly suitable for casual Fridays in an office or regular wearing in public places.

A smiling woman in a green shirt standing in front of a green door, a stock photo by Radi Nedelchev, featured on pexels, cloisonnism, stockphoto, stock photo, studio portrait

Image Credit: elielborges

2. Stylish Blue, Short-Sleeved Polo Shirt

This is a stylish blue, short-sleeved cropped polo shirt. It features a classic collar and button placket, which is perfect for casual outings or sports activities. Its cropped design adds a modern twist. The design can also be adopted in fast-food restaurants as an employee uniform.

Woman,blue golf shirt shirt, white miniskirt, wavy hair, concept art, cyborg, sharp focus, (slender waist, wide hips) , beautiful physique, straight bangs, smiling, large eyes, thick lips, wide mouth.

Image Credit: yauyau

3. Superhero Themed T-Shirt Design

This idea features a bold logo with varying elements, like a stylized shield, lightning bolts, or a mask. Vibrant colors like red, blue, and yellow give the vibe of classic comic book heroes. It’s a powerful design that captures the mystery and strength of your revered superheroes.

Create a bold and eye-catching logo for a superhero-themed T-shirt brand. The logo should evoke the power and mystery of classic comic book superheroes, using strong, dynamic elements like a stylized shield, lightning bolts, or a superhero mask. Incorporate vibrant colors like red, blue, and yellow, reminiscent of classic hero themes, but feel free to add unique touches to make it stand out. The text should be powerful and bold, featuring the brand’s name in a heroic font, perhaps with slight shadowing or glow effects to enhance a ‘super-powered’ feel. Surround the central design with subtle comic-style effects, like action lines or stars, to create a sense of motion and excitement. The logo should look impressive on both dark and light T-shirt backgrounds, capturing the attention of superhero enthusiasts.

Image Credit: d351f6da22f

4. Geometric Pattern Shirt for Gents

This men’s shirt features a subtle geometric pattern in blue against cream linen. It’s ideal for gents who value style and craftsmanship in lightweight, breathable fabrics.

High-resolution photo of A 37 man with a sunglasses wearing a crisp, light-colored linen shirt in a subtle geometric pattern with hints of indigo blue against cream or off-white. The shirt is tailored to fit but allows for movement, with short sleeves. It’s made from high-quality handwoven linen that’s been dyed using traditional methods, giving it a soft and unique look standing in beach, photorealistic, UHD, shot on a Sony A7III, optimal photography, natural lighting –ar 50:111

Image Credit: 152fe75beb9

5. Cool and Refreshing School Uniform Shirt

This luxury school uniform polo features a clean white base with subtle blue details. The shirt is tailored for a sharp, polished look. Your logo is displayed on the shirt, adding a personal touch.

Luxury school uniform white polo shirt with blue color. My logo on on the shirt.

Image Credit: 26827908c6c

6. Iridescent, Holographic, and Futuristic T-Shift Design

This futuristic T-shirt features a 3D cartoon fox head with an iridescent and holographic texture. Also, the design blends WitchPunk, Y2K, and digital surrealism with strong metallic reflections in green and blue.

3D cartoon Fox Head with Human Body, Wearing Iridescent Holographic Liquid Texture & Translucent Material Sun Protective Shirt, Boss Feel, Nike or Addidas Sun Protective Shirt, WitchPunk, Y2K Style, Green and blue, Blue, Metallic Feel, Strong Reflection, plain background, no background, pure single color background, Digital Fashion, Surreal Futurism, Supreme Kong NFT Artwork Style, disney style, headshot photography for portrait studio shoot, fashion editorial aesthetic, high resolution in the style of HAPE PRIME NFT, NFT 3D IP Feel, Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT project Feel, high detail, fine luster, 3D render,oc render, best quality,8K,bright, front lighting,Face Shot,fine luster,ultra detailed.

7. Hyperdetailed Hummingbird for Custom-Print T-Shirt

This T-shirt illustration features a hyperdetailed hummingbird with glowing eyes, vibrant color splashes, and fire-and-ice effects. Also, the design blends dreamy brushstrokes, black ink splatter, and liquid textures on a black background. Perfect for bold, artistic fashion lovers.

Hummingbird, hyperdetailed Eyes, T-Shirt Design, Line Art, Black Background, Ultra detailed, Detailed Gorgeous Face, Natural Skin, Water Splash, Colour Splash Art, Fire and Ice, Splatter, Black Ink, Liquid Melting, Dreamy, Glowing, Glamour, Glimmer, Shadows, Oil On Canvas, Brush Strokes, Smooth, Ultra High Definition, 8k, Unreal Engine 5, Ultra Sharp Focus, Intricate Masterpiece, Ominous, Golden Ratio, Highly Detailed, Vibrant, complete, Ultra High Quality Model

Image Credit: MadScientist

8. Sketchy Feel Artistic T-Shirt

This is a unisex T-shirt design featuring light, colorful sketches of modern tech icons like AI, coding, and robots. Also, it smartly fuses tech and artistry, to showcase your creativity and desire for innovation.

An artistic T-shirt design featuring a sketchy feel. The design showcases a variety of colorful, light sketches representing modern technologies—such as AI, coding, social media, a pen, a laptop, a phone, and robots. These elements are creatively combined as icons and logos, all arranged within a hexagon shape to create a cohesive and vibrant composition.

Image Credit: 169ae8ece36

9. Neon Tribal Pattern Futuristic T-Shirt Design

This T-shirt rendering features neon tribal patterns with ultra-realistic details and smooth post-processing. The futuristic design pops with vibrant colors. It’s bold and visually stunning, perfect for anyone seeking a unique and modern tribal aesthetic.

Incredible futuristic t-shirt design, neon tribal pattern, post-processing, de-noise, ultra realistic, unreal engine –w 1080 –h 1920 –q 2 –s 5000.

Image Credit: PromptHero

10. Blue Denim Shirt With a Casual Look

This blue denim shirt blends casual charm with a bold, comic-inspired vibe. It features Artgerm-style fantasy illustration, adding dynamic energy. Perfect for everyday wear, it offers a relaxed yet striking look.

A dark haired woman wearing blue jeans and an open shirt crouches in tall grass. She has her hand on the ground as if ready to jump up at any moment, in the style of Artgerm. Comic book art style character portrait fantasy illustration. –ar 37:64 –v 5.2

Image Credit: Dallas59

11. Spring-Inspired Illustrations for Teenage T-Shirts

Soft pastel tones bring minimalist illustrations of pumpkins and sunflowers to life on a crisp white background. The design’s Peter Rabbit-inspired charm adds a playful, seasonal vibe perfect for spring.

Basic minimalist design, pastel tones, white background, t-shirt design for spring, pumpkins with sunflowers, white background, similar to Peter Rabbit. –s 180

Image Credit: jasonraymond

12. 3D Fox Head NFT-Style Illustration for T-Shirts

A fox head with a human body features iridescent holographic textures and sun-protective materials. Inspired by WitchPunk and Y2K aesthetics, its metallic reflections and digital fashion vibe make it perfect for anyone who loves surreal, cutting-edge designs.

3D cartoon Fox Head with Human Body, Wearing Iridescent Holographic Liquid Texture & Translucent Material Sun Protective Shirt, Boss Feel, Nike or Addidas Sun Protective Shirt, WitchPunk, Y2K Style, Green and blue, Blue, Metallic Feel, Strong Reflection, plain background, no background, pure single color background, Digital Fashion, Surreal Futurism, Supreme Kong NFT Artwork Style, disney style, headshot photography for portrait studio shoot, fashion editorial aesthetic, high resolution in the style of HAPE PRIME NFT, NFT 3D IP Feel, Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT project Feel, high detail, fine luster, 3D render,oc render, best quality,8K,bright, front lighting,Face Shot,fine luster,ultra detailed

Image Credit: javierjrueda

13. Casual White Shirt for Women

This casual white shirt exudes confidence and style, perfectly paired with blue jeans. Ideal for women seeking a simple, fashionable look, it’s a versatile shirt that showcases both elegance and casual charm.

The image features a beautiful young woman wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. She is posing for the camera, with her hand on her hip and her other hand on her head. The woman appears to be confident and stylish, showcasing her outfit and her overall appearance. The scene takes place in a setting with a brick wall in the background, adding an urban touch to the image.

Image Credit: JBlack16062205

14. Halloween Inspired T-Shirt Design

Blending seasonal charm with spooky flair, this Halloween-inspired T-shirt design stands out. Overall, the look feels warm yet eerie, using layered elements and vibrant colors.

Combine Halloween, fall, autumn and Christmas materials to create a design to print on a t-shirt.

Image Credit: smk

15. Henley Neck Design Shirt

This Midjourney AI-generated henley neck shirt features a dark red color with a round collar and button placket. Made from soft cotton, it offers a comfortable fit for casual summer fashion.

Bmentra solid color men’s short-sleeved t-shirt, dark red henley neck design with round collar and buttoned pl. Universe shirt top for male casual summer fashion , cotton material, in the style of mockup, white background, studio lighting, product photography.

16. Anime Style Sweatshirt Design

The sweatshirt showcases a black design featuring a skeleton graphic, with “Ddistone Aqua” in white graffiti-style lettering. It has a casual, relaxed fit for everyday wear. It’s ideal for those who appreciate anime-inspired streetwear with an edgy, urban feel.

Sweatshirt design in the anime style featuring a male character with brown hair and blue eyes wearing a black sweatshirt that has a skeleton on it against a grey background. “Ddistone Aqua” is written in white graffiti-style lettering in an illustrated font with a dark outline in the middle of his chest as text. He also wears long sleeves and gloves with tattooed designs, with two sleeve tattoos, one on each arm. On both arms he holds headphones with tattoo art. There is some smoke around him. With an anime aesthetic. –ar 64:59

Image Credit: museng000

17. Seventh Deadly Sin Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt features a minimalistic design focused on the seventh deadly sin. The front showcases the number 7 while the back highlights a subtle peacock graphic representing the sin.

Make me a sweatshirt with the design of the seventh deadly sin on the front so that there is nothing but the roman number seven and on the back the design of the seventh sin (and the peacock) and make it minimalistic –v 6.0

18. Minimalistic White Sweatshirt

This white sweatshirt features high-quality fabric with a clean, crisp look. It’s displayed in a mockup with subtle shadow effects, highlighting its texture and details.

IMAGE_TYPE: Product mockup photography | GENRE: Fashion | EMOTION: Minimal | SCENE: A hanging fashion white sweatshirt positioned for mockup design, showcasing its high resolution and high-quality fabric, with a subtle shadow effect. The white sweatshirt is displayed against a neutral background. | ACTORS: None | LOCATION TYPE: Indoor setting | CAMERA MODEL: Canon EOS 5D Mark IV | CAMERA LENS: 50mm f/1.2 | SPECIAL EFFECTS: Soft lighting | TAGS: product mockup photography, fashion, minimal, white sweatshirt, mockup design, high resolution, high quality, shadow effect, –v 6.0 –s 250 –style raw

Image Credit: Ruth

19. Cream White Colored Sweatshirt

This cream-white sweatshirt features a cute slime design with Mexican folklore inspiration. The flat illustrations blend light beige and amber tones, evoking a cozy Halloween theme.

Cute slime Gildan 18000 cream white colored sweatshirt design little maginov, in the style of mexican folklore – inspired, tibor nagy, light beige and amber, lettering mastery, terry redlin, tightly composed scenes, flat illustrations, themed around halloween and wine

Image Credit: deliama

20. Folded Crewneck Sweatshirt for Women

This folded crewneck sweatshirt radiates a rustic charm with its cozy design and high-quality fabric. Positioned for mockup, it highlights subtle shadows and fine details. Also, the backdrop of leaves, candies, and pumpkins, makes it perfect for fall-inspired fashion collections.

IMAGE_TYPE: Product mockup photography | GENRE: Fashion | EMOTION: Rustic | SCENE: A folded crewneck sweatshirt positioned for mockup design, showcasing its high resolution and high-quality fabric, with a subtle shadow effect. The crewneck sweatshirt is displayed against a backdrop of a leaves, candies and pumpkins with a white tile surface in the background. | ACTORS: None | LOCATION TYPE: Indoor setting | CAMERA MODEL: Canon EOS 5D Mark IV | CAMERA LENS: 50mm f/1.2 | SPECIAL EFFECTS: Soft lighting | TAGS: product mockup photography, fashion, stylish, rustic, fall-season crewneck sweatshirt, mockup design, high resolution, high quality, shadow effect, whit tile, halloween, white ceramic tile, rustic, background –ar 9:12 –v 5.2 – Variations (Strong)

21. Christmas Tree With a Vintage Poster Design

This Midjourney shirt design highlights a festive Christmas tree in a vintage poster style with warm sepia tones. The graphic uses vector contours and a clean white background for a crisp, classic look. Overall, it’s perfect for creating nostalgic holiday vibes.

A festive Christmas tree with a vintage poster art style, conveying a timeless quality and charm, surrounded by a warm, sepia-toned ambiance. no sweatshirt, Sweatshirt design graphic, vector, contour, white background.

Image Credit: 911roro

22. Orange and Black Polo Shirt Design

This AI-rendered polo shirt design combines orange and black with minimalist yellow accents for a clean, professional look. Also, there’s a space for the company logo to be placed in the center at chest level. Moreover, with simple details and a sharp color scheme, it’s designed for both style and functionality.

Polo shirt design front and back view mockup, white background, orange and black color combination with small yellow accents on the collar area, company logo printed in centered at chest level, minimalist style, simple details, professional photography, studio lighting, high resolution rendering –s 500 –v 6.0

Image Credit: pinfei

23. Cuban Collar Shirt

This design blends minimalist vibes with futuristic aesthetics for spring-summer 2025. Also, its modern, sleek look is elevated by collaboration between Yohji Yamamoto and Alexander McQueen’s team.

Cuban collar shirt design spring summer collection 2024, happy models, 3 to 5 models, hd, futuristic, minimilist, yohji Yamamoto collabs with alexander MCQ designer, photoshoot, models standing futuristic architecture , full HD camera, Mark 1 camera.

24. V-Neck Shirt Design for Women

This V-neck shirt design showcases summer elegance with soft floral visuals. It’s also imagined in breathable viscose fabric that feels lightweight and flowy. Perfect for warm weather, it combines comfort and style.

a v neck shirt design, for summer, floral visuals, viscose fabric –v 6.0 – Upscaled (Subtle)

Image Credit: salops

25. Modern Baseball-Themed Shirt Design

This sleek baseball-themed shirt combines modern style with athletic vibes. Also, it includes a bold vertical stripe that symbolizes a pitcher’s tunnel vision.

A sleek, modern baseball-themed T-shirt design, black shirt with a bold vertical white stripe down the center representing a pitcher’s tunnel perspective, the phrase ‘Tunnel Vision’ in clean typography slightly distorted to convey speed and motion, minimalist and edgy design, tailored for teenage athletes, high contrast, sporty aesthetic, premium fabric texture, studio lighting.

Image Credit: darkhorse1982

So far, you’ve explored various Midjourney prompts for shirt design. These ideas will help you jump-start your apparel design projects.

