22 Best Midjourney Prompts for Character Design and Concept Art

Midjourney prompts for character design make it simple to create captivating and detailed characters. If you’re a beginner or a seasoned artist, these ideas can inspire you to bring your creative visions to life easily.

Best Midjourney Prompts for Character Design

1. Spider-Man

This prompt reimagines Spider-Man with a sleek and minimalistic look. It focuses on high-resolution details and concept art aesthetics.

“Spider-Man in the style of minimalistic design, with red and blue stripes, in a standing pose, with high resolution and highly detailed as a full body shot, as digital art from ArtStation, as a concept character sheet, in the style of concept designers James Jean, Atey Ghailan, Craig Mullins, and Ismail Inceoglu, without Chinese characters, as a 3D render from Octane Render or Unreal Engine 5 with V-Ray tracing and super detail or high details or high quality.”

2. Iron Man

A bold take on Iron Man’s design, this prompt incorporates a Fortnite-inspired style with bright, dynamic colors.

“Marvel iron man fortnite skin style, full body, flat color background, simple design, colorful lights and shadow effects, bright colors, in the style of cartoon –ar 89:126.”

3. Anime Girl

Create an anime girl with painterly quality and multilayered details. This prompt is perfect for detailed character sheets.

“An anime girl with light blue eyes and a red coat, dark silver and dark red, shilin huang, dark brown and red, painterly quality, , multilayered , very detailed,character sheet , a full body character model,smile, a character model, very detailed,the style of gundam00 Gasaraki Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet –niji 5 –stylize 50.”

4. A Young Androgynous Male

This prompt emphasizes androgyny with delicate facial features and a pencil sketch aesthetic, ideal for concept art.

“Character design model sheet, pencil sketch, young androgynous male with side part hair, oxford grey suit, rimless pince-nez, long delicate lines of the face, bright grey eyes, androgynous, androgynous, androgynous, paint by Hicham Habchi, paint by Joe Madureira, paint by TB Choi, –v 4.”

5. Army Captain

This detailed, pencil-sketched prompt brings a medieval fantasy army captain to life.

“Concept art for a fantasy character, portrait, a male noble army captain, no helmet, bareheaded, blond hair, medieval, pencil sketch, antique paper, detailed, strong, realistic -v4.”

6. A Female Healer

Design a serene and beautiful healer from a medieval setting with this colored pencil sketch prompt.

“Concept art for a fantasy character, portrait, a female healer dressed in gold, medieval, colored pencil sketch, antique paper, detailed, beautiful, realistic –v4.”

7. A Golden Female

This prompt crafts a liquid metal female figure, ideal for high-energy and dynamic designs.

“A golden female swirling in circles, in the style of vray tracing, detailed character design, award winning, liquid metal, curves, hurufiyya, vibrant, high-energy imagery –ar 3:4.”

8. Dark Warrior

Craft a dark warrior in a multi-purpose armor suit. The prompt is perfect for designing mysterious and powerful characters.

“Dark warrior wearing multi-purpose armor suit.”

9. Anime Girl Character Design

Create a cheerful anime girl with gradient green hair. The design emphasizes sweetness and detail, making it ideal for animated storytelling.

“Anime girl, gradient green hair, sweet, smiling, character sheet, full body reference sheet, character model, detailed, 8k –ar 1:1 –q 5 –v 4.”

10. A Colorful City

A magical city teeming with vibrant creatures inspired by fairy tales and rococo art. This concept is rich in detail and ethereal charm.

“A colorful painting of a city and a lot of colorful creatures, in the style of rococo-inspired art, ethereal forms, fairy tale illustrations, multilayered dimensions, mind-bending patterns, enchanting watercolors, detailed character design –niji 5 –style scenic –c 4 –ar 16:9 –v 5.”

11. Slavic Technomancer

Design a Slavic technomancer with a photo-realistic finish. The hyper-detailed style brings this character to life.

“Character design, Slavic technomancer from Poland, full body shot, photo realistic, octane render, unreal engine, hyper detailed, volumetric lighting, hdr –ar 9:16 –testp.”

12. Cosmic Elemental Witch

A cosmic witch dressed in vibrant colors. This prompt focuses on dynamic digital illustration with a mystical and celestial theme.

“Character Design Sheet, Female Cosmic Elemental Witch, Wearing purple and hot pink witch dress, Digital illustration, digital anime –ar 16:9 –stylize 1000 –no Motionless pose, 3d, 3d textures, photorealism, masking, Mattes, Framing, concept art, storyboarding, storyboard, letterboxing, letterbox, pillarboxing, pillarbox, out of frame, static, stagnant.”

13. A Steampunk World War 2 Soldier

Blend steampunk elements with a World War II soldier concept. This design balances industrial aesthetics with historical inspiration.

“Character design of a steampunk world war 2 soldier holding a steampunk gun, gears, bronze —q 2 —ar 9:16.”

14. Cartoon Fox

A charming cartoon fox with various facial expressions. The vintage Disney-inspired style makes it an excellent choice for character sheets.

“A character sheet of different facial expressions for a [cartoon fox], vintage Disney animation, white background, cartoon, pencil sketch, concept art, blue and red color palette, character design sheet, character illustration sheet, concept drawing –ar 5:6 –style raw –stylize 100.”

15. Final Fantasy Characters

Capture the retro-futuristic style of Final Fantasy with detailed character models and vibrant, dynamic designs.

“Full body detailed models of Final Fantasy characters, joyful expressions, retro 80s style outrun fantasy, bladerunner, vibrant colors, by Tetsuya Nomura, Yoshitaka Amano, dynamic, cinematic lighting, accurate Cutscene screenshot of the group scene from the video game Final Fantasy.”

16. Hedgehog Singing

A whimsical design of a hedgehog singing while wearing a suit, inspired by Pixar’s enchanting characters.

“Pixar character design, hedgehog singing, wearing a suit.”

17. Old African Woman

It’s a heartfelt moment for an old African woman. The design is rich in cultural detail and emotional resonance.

“Old African woman holding hands, grateful, thank you, digital painting in the style of digital art, flat illustration, detailed character design –ar 3:4 –style raw –stylize 300.”

18. Sea-Elf

Create a sea-elf inspired by “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” This bold, cartoon-like design is perfect for fantasy settings.

“Sea-Elf in the style of Avatar the Last Airbender, dnd character, bold lines, vivid, full body, cartoon, male, blue-skinned, short-green-hair, no wind, facial-hair, beard, shorts, At Night with stars in the sky, on a dock near a tavern.”

19. Ageis

Introduce Ageis, a superhero with fiery powers. This design focuses on storytelling and dynamic visuals highlighting the character’s origin and abilities.

“Custom comics super hero ageis, the flame frayer, with the power to manipulate fire, shaping and conjuring it in various animal forms. Style focused on character origin and power characteristics designed for creative story telling –ar 16:9 –niji 6.”

20. Keanu Reeves as a Samurai

Reimagine Keanu Reeves in a colorful, fantasy-realism style. This character exudes cinematic drama and meticulous design.

“Character keanu reeves in the rain, in the style of colorful fantasy realism, epic fantasy scenes, shin hanga, dark gold and crimson, strong sense of realism, meticulous design, aykut aydogdu –ar 63:128 –v 6.0.”

21. A Sci-Fi Fantasy Character

Design a sci-fi warrior in a battle suit and cloak. The concept blends militaristic realism with steampunk-inspired aesthetics.

“A scifi fantasy character in a battle suit and cloak, in the style of rich tonal palette, militaristic realism, heavy use of palette knives, green, ashcan school, steampunk-inspired designs, singular focus –ar 81:128 –v 6.0.”

22. Succubus

A captivating succubus character designed in an action-anime style. This prompt is ideal for creating a strong and dynamic figure.

“Character design ,Succubus,lover , friend , Equal ,women ,action anime style , –niji 6.”

These Midjourney prompts for character design unlock countless opportunities to craft stunning and imaginative art. From bold fantasy warriors to intricate sci-fi personas, each concept encourages you to push the boundaries of your creativity.

