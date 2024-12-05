Midjourney Prompt for Movie Poster - 27 Ideas for a Unique Design

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Looking for an amazing Midjourney prompt for a movie poster?

Generative AI tools can step in and help you create stunning, original movie poster designs that captivate.

Below, I’ve compiled a list of proven prompts for the Midjourney app, so you can bring your dream design to life effortlessly.

Best Midjourney Prompt for a Movie Poster

Check out all these options:

1. 50 Shades of Grey-Inspired Poster

Soft, cinematic lighting bathes a romantic close-up of two lovers. This photo-realistic composition captures nuanced emotions, blending sensuality with elegance.

A close-up of two people kissing, the man’s lips gently touching the woman’s forehead. The woman is lying on a white background, in the style of the movie poster for the film ’50 Shades of Grey’. The scene is romantic, with soft lighting, and is photo-realistic and cinematic in its level of detail. –ar 4:3

2. Disney’s TRON Inspired Movie Poster

A sleek, futuristic style that defines the glowing, light blue racing bike with its luminous white wheels. The black-suited figure and helmet exude cyberpunk allure.

A man in a black suit and helmet riding a light blue, glowing race car with white wheels, in the style of Disney’s “TRON” movie poster. A Tron character wearing a leather jacket on a racing bike. –ar 4:3 –p qxwwluk –s 1000 –style raw –iw 2.5 –c 25 –q 2

3. Prince Dracula Themed Promo

Light and shadow create a haunting effect on Prince Dracula’s shifting face. Beastly ferocity mixes with human beauty in vivid detail. This banner design will blend easily with thriller and horror movies.

Prince Vlad Dracula, a man or a woman, old or young, beast or human, 1000 transformations, dark identity, Coppola movie style, hyperrealistic yet surreal, movie poster, dark romance –p qxwwluk –s 1000 –style raw –v 6.1 –ar 72:65

Image Credit: Sanja

4. Poker Card Styled Banner

A richly detailed poker card back with elegant gold trim sets the stage for intrigue. The central figure, a female sword master, stands poised in a Dickensian-style street, blending grit with grace.

Poker card back with gold trim, realistic 4k movie poster, female dickensian sword master in dickensian style street –p qxwwluk –s 1000 –ar 9:16

Image Credit: Sam

5. Charles Dickens Style Poster

A Dickensian street comes alive with intricate realism, capturing moody textures and dimly lit charm. At its center stands a female sword master, her poised figure exuding both elegance and strength.

Realistic 4k movie poster, female dickensian sword master in dickensian style street –ar 9:16

6. Rising Trendline Futuristic Neon Styled Design

Four intense faces gaze forward, their serious expressions framed against a dark blue, enigmatic background. Above them, neon-colored trendlines rise, glowing with futuristic energy and evoking modern stock market charts.

A captivating movie poster features the faces of three men and one woman, all looking forward with serious expressions. The background is a dark blue, creating an atmosphere that feels both mysterious and intriguing. Above them, in neon colors, stands out a detailed graph displaying rising trend lines, adding to its futuristic feel. This design captures attention by blending elements from modern stock market charts with cinematic aesthetics.

7. Historical Horror Movie Banner

The gothic cathedral in Burnswick looms with towering, intricate details, its dark spires reaching into an overcast sky. A heavy, gloomy atmosphere envelops the scene, evoking a sense of dread and mystery.

Front view of the cathedral in Burnswick, the Gothic architecture, gloomy and dark atmosphere, horror movie poster, hyper-realistic photography. –ar 87:128 –s 750 –v 6.1

Image Credit: 21DARTKGEGEMAUNTMJ

8. Gothic Cathedral Reflecting Poster Design

A towering gothic cathedral, dominates the scene with grandeur. Dark black and gray tones create a gloomy atmosphere, enhanced by mysterious, low-angle shots.

Gothic cathedral, a cathedral in the middle of an old French village, dark atmosphere, gloomy lighting, photorealistic landscapes, dark black and dark gray, gloomy aesthetic, mysterious backdrops, symmetrical composition, gothic architecture, grandiose ruins, hyperrealistic photography, low-angle shot, full-body shot –ar 87:128

9. Pirates of the Caribbean Themed Banner Design

A fierce showdown unfolds between two pirates, one in green military fatigues, the other in a red coat soldier’s attire. The dynamic pose and tense standoff, with a pistol and sword drawn, evoke intense action.

Video game box cover for the video game “Pirate Flag and Gunfight.” The cover depicts a battle between two female pirates: a black woman with short hair wearing green military fatigues, pointing a pistol at a white man dressed as a red coat soldier with a long blonde ponytail, holding a sword. The background shows an island setting with ships on fire. The style is reminiscent of a 1990s action movie poster. –ar 27:28

Image Credit: Vladimirstauto

10. Ghost Train

A haunting ghost train winds through the jungle. Dead leopards lie scattered, their lifeless forms blending with the cut trees, creating a chilling atmosphere.

The train of the dead poster, in the middle of the jungle. Train is made out of skulls and leopard skins. This is a movie poster. dead leopards, trees cut –ar 3:5 –v 6.0 – Variations (Strong)

Image Credit: RompeMadres

11. Pizza Focused Dark Suspense Comedy

A sharply focused image of pizza toppings draws attention, with vivid colors and textures. The layout evokes a classic 1980s action-adventure movie poster, with bold, dramatic contrasts.

sharp focus photo of pizza toppings::1 scan of action adventure movie poster from the 1980s::1 –ar 2:3 –v 5.1

Image Credit: Expert Programming Tutor

12. Corporate World Rivalry-Styled Poster

A tense hospital hall scene sets the stage, with sales representatives and physicians caught in the high-stakes world of pharma affairs. The composition channels a modern classic 1980s movie poster, blending hyper-detailed drawings with an artsy, Oscar-worthy design.

Movie poster about sales representative people and physicians::1.5, a hospital hall scene, pharma affairs, Oscar artsy design, modern classic, 1980’s movie poster style composition, hyper-detailed, drawing style of the 80’s movie poster composition and mood, b-movie poster, –ar 2:3 –q 2 –v 5.1

13. Undercover Futuristic Military Themed Design

Five military operatives stand in a line, holding weapons. The dark background shows a steam train, a nuclear submarine, and helicopters. The design uses dramatic lighting and sharp details, creating a tense atmosphere of espionage.

Movie poster of five military undercover operatives characters holding weapons stacked next to eachother vertically, dark color l background of a steam train vortex nuclear submarine and helicopters, movie poster style, year 1990s style, theme of misinformation espionage, filmography, anamorphic lens, moody and dramatic, studio lighting, rim light, ultra detailed, ultra sharp, redshift, octane cinematography, cinema, color grading, professional color grading, dramatic lighting, tight composition, assymetry composition, photorealistic 40mm lens, wide shot, f1.8 –ar 9:16 –s 750 –s 750 –q 2 –v 5.1 –style raw

Image Credit: EPT

14. 90s Action Movie-Inspired Design

A classic orange Vespa scooter rests near a wall on a cobblestone road. The composition captures the essence of 90s action movie posters with bold, cinematic visuals. The movie label “Vespa” sits at the bottom, enhancing the retro vibe.

The scooter stands parked near the wall. The scooter is classic orange vespa parked on the cobblestone road. There is a movie label “Vespa” in the bottom of this poster. Stylish in the style of 90s action movie poster on the cinema –ar 9:16 –style raw –v 6.0

Image Credit: Prompt Snapshot

15. Disney’s Wall-E Style Movie Poster

A cute robot walks down a Victorian cobblestone street. It holds a staff in its left hand. The design combines futuristic robotic innocence with a vintage setting, blending technology and history.

The cute robot is walking in the street. The cute robot is holding a staff on his left hand. This movie is directed by Netflix. There is a movie label “Prompt Snapshot” at the bottom of this poster. In the background is the Victorian street with cobblestone along the street. Stylish in the style of romance movie poster on the cinema –ar 9:16 –style raw –v 6.0

16. French Baroque Style Movie Poster

A young magician strides through a Victorian cobblestone street, staff in hand, under deep shadows and highlights. The delicate interplay of light and dark emphasizes his power.

The magician is walking in the street. The young magician is holding a staff on his left hand. This movie is directed by Kyoto Animation. There is a movie label “Prompt Snapshot” at the bottom of this poster. In the background is the Victorian street with cobblestone along the street. Stylish in the style of romance movie poster on the cinema –ar 9:16 –style raw –v 6.0

17. Iron Man-Inspired Movie Poster

This action-packed composition shows Iron Man soaring above neon-lit skyscrapers. He’s captured mid-flight against a starry night. The bold contrast of illuminated buildings enhances his metallic form.

Iron man flying in the sky. There is a movie label “Monster” at the bottom of this poster. In the background is the skyscraper decorated with neon lights at night with a star in the sky. This movie is directed by Marvel Studio. Stylish in the style of action movie poster on the cinema –ar 9:16 –style raw –v 6.0

18. Cowboy Themed Movie Banner

A rugged cowboy silhouette stands against a blazing sunset. The distant frontier town and decaying gold mines hint at a lawless, adventurous world. “The Showdown” label crowns the design, with towering cacti and dusty terrain.

The movie poster displayed a rugged cowboy silhouette against a fiery sunset, with a distant, lawless frontier town in the background. There is a movie label “The Showdown” at the top of this poster. The background captures the harsh beauty of the desert, with towering cacti and the ruins of abandoned gold mines, evoking a sense of adventure and danger. Stylish in the style of a Western Drama movie poster –style raw –v 6.0

19. Poster Echoing Under Cover Agents

This Midjourney prompt for a movie poster shows a pair of spies exchanging a secretive package during a masked party. The opulent ballroom glimmers under chandeliers. “The Masquerade” label crowns the poster, with the soft glow and hidden tension evoking a sense of intrigue.

The movie poster displayed a pair of spies in elegant attire, exchanging a mysterious briefcase under the cover of a lavish party. There is a movie label “The Masquerade” at the top of this poster. The background is an opulent ballroom filled with guests in masquerade masks, with chandeliers casting a soft glow over the scene, hinting at secrets lurking beneath the surface. Stylish in the style of a Spy Thriller movie poster –style raw –v 6.0

20. Alien Inspired Movie Banner Idea

This Midjourney prompt for a movie poster shows a submarine cutting through the murky depths of an alien ocean. The bioluminescent underwater world pulses with strange creatures and ancient ruins. “Depths Unknown” is the name of the imaginary movie that you can also modify.

The movie poster displayed a sleek, silver submarine navigating the murky depths of an alien ocean, with shadowy figures looming in the distance. There is a movie label “Depths Unknown” at the top of this poster. The background shows a bioluminescent underwater world, filled with strange creatures and ancient ruins, suggesting a world teeming with secrets and danger. Stylish in the style of a Sci-Fi Adventure movie poster –style raw –v 6.0

21. Space Exploration Themed Banner

A lone astronaut drifts in the vastness of space, tethered to a damaged spacecraft by a fragile cable. The breathtaking view of Earth amplifies the astronaut’s isolation. “Adrift Beyond” is the movie’s name, which you can personalize.

The movie poster displayed a lone astronaut floating in space, tethered only by a thin cable to a distant, damaged spacecraft. There is a movie label “Adrift Beyond” at the top of this poster. The background reveals a breathtaking view of the Earth from space, with the sun peering over the horizon, casting an ethereal glow on the astronaut and the debris scattered around. Stylish in the style of a Sci-Fi Drama movie poster –style raw –v 6.0

22. Neon Retro-Futuristic City

The genAI prompt depicts a vintage 1950s car speeding through a neon-lit city street. It’s being pursued by shadowy figures on motorcycles. The vibrant neon signs and towering skyscrapers set the stage for a thrilling chase.

The movie poster displayed a vintage 1950s car speeding down a neon-lit city street, chased by shadowy figures on motorcycles. There is a movie label “Midnight Run” at the top of this poster. The background is a bustling, futuristic cityscape at night, alive with vibrant neon signs, towering skyscrapers, and a hint of danger lurking in the shadows. Stylish in the style of a Neo-Noir Action movie poster –style raw –v 6.0

23. Typographic Movie Poster Design

Letters and numbers flow and intertwine to create this visual. Drawing inspiration from Rene Gruau, J.C. Leyendecker, and Conrad Roset, this design fuses typography with illustration. Also, it uses word clouds and bibliograffiti.

Illustration for a movie poster illustration by Rene Gruau and J.C. Leyendecker and Conrad Roset, using word cloud, bibliograffiti, typography organically integrated, bold angles, experimental framing, unusual perspectives, blues, pinks, oranges, gold gilt –chaos 22 –ar 1:2 –style raw –sw 222 –stylize 300 –iw 0.9 –v 6.1

Image Credit: eneskaraboga

24. Zeus and Hera Kiss

This Midjourney prompt portrays a tender yet tormenting kiss between Zeus and Hera. Beneath them, a ghostly figure with glowing eyes haunts the reflection, adding a supernatural aura to the scene.

A hauntingly beautiful movie poster for “ZEUS&HERA”, showing a statue of Zeus and Hera kiss whose desperate expression betrays the emotional turmoil he is going through. The reflection below shows a ghostly figure with glowing eyes, hinting at a supernatural element. The title “OLYMP” is written in bold red letters and draws attention to itself. White and white background –ar 5:8

Image Credit: Prompt Library eneskaraboga

25. Sci-Fi Cyborg Inspired Movie Banner

This design includes a cyborg female, drawn in a dynamic perspective. Inspired by Ex Machina (2014), it integrates sleek, futuristic elements with an athletic version of Rebecca De Mornay.

Full perspective sci-fi horror Movie poster in the style of the movie Ex Machina (2014). One colossal cyborg female in epic battle featuring an athletic version of Rebecca Demornay from the movie The Con (1998) wearing over-the-knee stiletto boots and holding a futuristic hand gun. Photo realism, magical eyes, detailed face, sharpen, details, Canon 5D Mark IV, Canon EF 85mm f/1.8 8k resolution photorealistic masterpiece –chaos 11 –ar 9:16 –stylize 450

Image Credit: eneskaraboga

26. Yoh Nagao Inspired Movie Poster

A brave female character, framed by bold black, white, and blue tones, along with dynamic lighting to accentuate her power. Furthermore, her attire merges sleek modern elements with artistic patterns, inspired by Yoh Nagao.

Movie poster featuring a female character in a striking palette of black, white, and blue, in the style of Yoh Nagao, with a focus on dynamic lighting. The woman stands confidently in the center, her figure highlighted by sharp contrasts and vibrant blue accents. Her attire combines sleek, modern elements with artistic patterns reminiscent of Yoh Nagao’s work, creating a visually engaging look. The background features abstract, light-focused designs, with beams and flares that emphasize her powerful presence. The overall composition is bold and dramatic, capturing both the intensity and beauty of the character, perfect for a thrilling, visually stunning film –ar 71:128 –stylize 750 –v 6.1

Image Credit: wezblack

27. Retro-themed Korean Movie Banner

The prompt portrays a 27-year-old Korean girl, exuding pride and strength. Inspired by Victoria Frances, the poster’s striking contrast and colorful costumes radiate a sense of mystique.

Korean Retro Poster, 27 year old Korean nine tailed fox girl, dripping in sweat, slender toned body, stretching her body, extraordinary expression, proud, strong sense of contrast, mix of avant – garde art Body, the young woman is wielding a Katana in the background, in the style of Victoria Frances, ethereal images, mystical, light white and red, colorful costumes, movie still, weathercore, dynamic and action – packed sailor moon modeling shoot midtransformation, waifu model style by Virgil Abloh and rene margaritte illusion photograph, –ar 9:16 –stylize 600 –v 6.0

Image Credit: hawkbs

Since you’re here, congratulations! You can now find your ideal Midjourney prompt for a movie poster and tweak it as you see fit.

