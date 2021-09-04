We reported yesterday that Microsoft’s Windows Subsystem for Android app was spotted in the Microsoft Store.

The most interesting feature of the listing was that the app supported both Windows 11 (aka Windows 10 version 22000.0) and the Xbox One, something Microsoft never mentioned before.

Given the emphasis Microsoft placed on WSA bringing Android games to Windows 11, this would not have been a complete surprise, but it appears this will in fact not be the case.

The WC received a statement from Microsoft saying “there are “no plans” to bring the Windows 11 Android subsystem to Xbox at the moment.”

Microsoft did leave the door open for future support, but this will certainly not be in place when Microsoft finally delivers WSA to Windows 11.

That work has been delayed and we recently heard that Microsoft will be shipping Windows 11 without support for Android apps, as the company was still working on the technology.

Microsoft will be offering Android apps from the Amazon Store, but while the technology has potential, the Windows Subsystem for Android will not support every app in the Store, and it remains to be seen how impactful the feature will be, especially since WSA will require 16 GB of RAM is recommended for good performance, which is still not the baseline for most consumer laptops.

The Windows Subsystem for Android app can be seen in the Store here.