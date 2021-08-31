Microsoft today announced that Windows 11 will be available from October 5. Unfortunately, the much-awaited Android apps support in Windows 11 will not be available at launch. Microsoft also confirmed that they will release a preview of Android apps support in Windows 11 for Insiders in the coming months.
We look forward to continuing our journey to bring Android apps to Windows 11 and the Microsoft Store through our collaboration with Amazon and Intel; this will start with a preview for Windows Insiders over the coming months.
Source: Microsoft
