Microsoft has posted another teasers for their upcoming Windows 11 event on the 24th June 2021.

A pattern has finally emerged, with the first teaser about sound, the next about visuals and the most recent one all about touch.

Set a reminder to experience what’s new, live, June 24th at 11 am ET ? https://t.co/r7D0GQnR4x pic.twitter.com/UJrji0WxxB — Windows (@Windows) June 23, 2021

The tag line is now Feels what’s next for Windows.

While it may appear we already know everything about the new OS, we have heard multiple times that Microsoft has much more to show, so we look forward to indeed hear more on the 24th, now only 1 day away.