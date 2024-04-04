Microsoft's Google Discover equivalent, Microsoft Start - to distinguish AI-generated content

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft Start, which is Microsoft’s equivalent to Google Discover, aka G-Discover, recently announced a new policy regarding AI-generated content (AIGC). This policy can improve user experience by ensuring a clear distinction between content created by humans and content generated by AI. In February, Microsoft Start’s Weather service started using AI to help people with the accurate weather information they need to stay safe.

Currently, the source of this information is Glenn Gabe, who I believe is reliable, but we’ll keep you updated with the official announcement.

Very interesting. Microsoft Start (think of Discover but for Microsoft) just announced their AI policy. And it's a doozy 🙂



"Any content suspected of being generated by unreviewed AIGC will be assessed and may be demoted or removed at the discretion of Microsoft Start. Any… pic.twitter.com/I8bTr6ZKnZ — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) April 4, 2024

Unreviewed AIGC can introduce biases, factual inaccuracies, or harmful content. By flagging suspected unreviewed AIGC, Microsoft is prioritizing and providing users with accurate and verifiable information.

The policy appears to encourage the use of AIAC. This approach involves AI aiding content creation, with humans ultimately reviewing and editing the material before publication. This human oversight helps maintain quality and mitigate potential issues with unreviewed AIGC.

Our audience and user community trust us to clearly distinguish AI content from human-created content. To maintain trust, AI content on Microsoft Start must remain AI-assisted content (AIAC) and unreviewed AI-generated content (Unreviewed AIGC) will be prohibited with very limited exceptions.

While the policy might lead to a slower content creation process for Microsoft Start, it could also result in an improvement in content quality for its users. Partners who currently rely heavily on unreviewed AIGC may need to adjust their workflows to adhere to Microsoft’s new standards.

It remains to be seen whether Microsoft will employ automated tools or a human review process for such assessments.

It will be interesting to observe how this approach affects not only Microsoft Start but also the broader landscape of AI-generated content creation and its implementation across various platforms.