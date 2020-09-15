Microsoft rolling out reactions to all Yammer users

Microsoft today announced that it is rolling out reactions to all Yammer users. It will be available to all users in the next couple of weeks. To add a reaction, you can hover on the like button on web or hold down the like button on mobile. Microsoft also mentioned that it will introduce diverse skin tones on reactions in the future.
You may need more than a ‘like’ to express yourself on these conversations. You can now express yourself through gratitude and celebration, laughter, and sadness-just like in real life.
Source: Yammer
