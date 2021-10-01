Microsoft brings nested replies, Deep-linking of comments and more to Yammer

Microsoft today announced the general availability of nested replies and related features in Yammer. Nested replies and threaded conversations will allow customers to easily follow, and contribute effectively.

Yammer now supports deep linking which will allow you to navigate to comment that triggered a notification without having to unroll multiple threads. Yammer has also improved the way a message can be deleted without loss of context around deleted content. The deleted comment will be replaced by a tombstone message showing that a message has been deleted.

Finally, you can sort the community feed to show the recent posts first.

Source: Yammer