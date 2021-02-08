The official Xbox Series X|S controller has some nifty features to cut down on controller resyncing as you move between different devices.

If you’re an Xbox Series X|S user that uses the next-gen controller on mobile, PC or an Xbox Series console, you might need to know about these awesome new features.

Quickly Switch Between Previous Device Syncs

Moving between previously connected devices it’s easier than ever with an Xbox Series X|S controller. In fact, users of the new controller can now hold the sync button to recall the last mobile or PC that the controller was connected to.

To do this, all you need to do is hold the sync button and wait until its flashed 2-3 times. This should reconnect you to the last known device.

Quickly Reconnect To Your Xbox Console

If you’ve connected your controller to a PC or mobile for a quick game, you’ll likely want to reconnect your controller to your Xbox console at some point. Doing this is how easier than ever!

In order to reconnect the controller to your console, all you have to do is double press the sync button. The controller should flash just once and then reconnect to your Xbox.

Thanks to Timo Wolf for the tip.