Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset is now available for just $88 from Amazon US.

The headset supports low latency, lossless audio for chat and consumption with the ability to use Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X spatial sound technology.

Features:

Pair directly to your console with Xbox Wireless radio without the need for dongles, cables, or a base station.

Surround yourself with spatial sound technologies including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X.

Use auto-mute and voice isolation to reduce noise interruption for crystal-clear chat. Adjust your volume and game/chat levels with the rotating earcup dials.

Flexible, lightweight design with an adjustable headband. Enjoy up to 15 hours of battery life with the internal, rechargeable battery.

Connect to mobile devices via Bluetooth for on-the-go music or chat. Pair to your phone and Xbox simultaneously to chat with a friend on your phone and play on your console at the same time.

To keep chats less annoying, the Xbox Wireless Headset has an auto mute feature that will turn off the microphone when you’re not talking. As a backup, there’s also a manual mute button.

The headset cost $99.99 USD (GBP 89.99).

Tech specs:

What’s in the box Xbox Wireless Headset

USB-C charging cable (14 inches long) System Requirements For use with Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 devices. On supported consoles, some voice chat features may require Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold (memberships sold separately). Windows 10 use requires Bluetooth 4.2+, Xbox Wireless adapter or compatible USB-C cable. Each sold separately. Materials Headband: inner steel metal band with foam cushioning

Ear cushions: oval design with polyurethane leather and foam cushioning Microphones Mic design: bendable boom with dual mics and Illuminated LED when mic is on Speakers Speaker size: 40mm

Speaker material: Paper composite diaphragm and neodymium magnet

Speaker Impedance: 32 ohm

Speaker Response: 20Hz – 20kHz Controls Buttons: power/pair, mute, game/chat audio balance dial (left earcup), volume dial (right earcup). Bluetooth Bluetooth version: 4.2 (A2DP, HFP, HSP)

Codec: SBC Battery Internal, rechargeable lithium-ion battery with up to 15 hours of battery life per charge. 30 minutes of charging provides about 4 hours of battery life and recharges to full battery life in about 3 hours when headset is not in use.* Weight 11 oz (312g) Virtual Surround Sound Supports Spatial Sound technologies like Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One* Xbox Accessories app Adjust equalizer settings, bass boost, auto-mute, LED brightness, and mic monitoring*

You can find the deal here at Amazon.