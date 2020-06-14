After opting to deactivate the ability to upload custom gamerpics back in March following an overwhelming surge in demand for Xbox’s online services, Microsoft has now restored the ability for all Xbox players.

As first reported on by Windows Central, this means that people can now upload their own personalised images to use as their gamerpics on their Xbox profile, instead of being made to use the default ones provided by Microsoft.

You can make your own custom gamerpic by taking a picture of your personalised Xbox avatar or by uploading your own custom image. To learn more about uploading a custom image, you can either follow the link here or watch the video below.

Just note that if you do decide to upload a custom image for your gamerpic, it may take a little while for your image to be verified as okay for use online.

As your gamerpic is attached to your Xbox profile that you use on your Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, and any other related app, make sure you use something that isn’t NSFW (e.g. don’t upload an image of you naked) and that you don’t mind others seeing.

The ability to upload custom gamerpics was turned off at the end of March, 2020, after the Xbox Live servers saw a huge surge in gamers who were staying safe at home in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.