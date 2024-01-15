Microsoft working on Copilot Pro premium subscription

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

One of the major advantages of Microsoft’s Copilot over ChatGPT was that the former allowed people to get access to GPT-4 and DALL-E 3 without paying a monthly subscription fee. However, it looks like the Redmond tech giant is no longer interested in offering its Copilot chatbot for free.

Upon doing an APK teardown of Microsoft Edge Canary version 122.0.2336.0 and 122.0.2342.0, Android Authority found mentions of something called “Copilot Pro”, which is going to be a paid subscription for those who want to get advanced features that won’t be available for non-paid users.

<string name="edge_copilot_pay_wall_upsell_button_text">Get Copilot Pro</string> <string name="edge_copilot_pay_wall_upsell_button_text_after_upgrade">Launch Copilot Pro</string> <string name="edge_copilot_pay_wall_upsell_description_text">Get the latest AI models, priority access for quick answers, and high-quality image creation with Copilot Pro.</string> <string name="edge_copilot_pay_wall_upsell_detail_text_after_upgrade">You have access to the latest AI models, priority access for quick answers, and high-quality image creation with Copilot Pro.</string> <string name="pw_copilot_confirmation_description">Thank You for Subscribing to Microsoft Copilot Pro</string>

The APK teardown not only confirmed “Copilot Pro” is in the works but also revealed some of the features Microsoft will offer as part of the subscription offering. As can be seen in the above strings, some of the features of the subscription offering will include access to the latest AI models, quicker answers, and high-quality image creation.

However, details regarding how much the subscription will cost are not clear at this moment. Rival chatbot ChatGPT requires a monthly fee of $20 for the “Plus” subscription. As part of the offering ChatGPT paid users get access features like web access, GPT-4, DALL-E 3, faster answers, and more. While all these features are already available in the Copilot, it seems that subscribing to Copilot Pro will mean all those features will work even better than the free tier.