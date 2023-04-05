Microsoft working on “animated backgrounds” for Teams meetings

The ability to change backgrounds in Teams meetings is not new. Microsoft Teams allows you to blur your background, replace the background with a new image, or use Teams virtual background template in meetings. This functionality has been available for years. But in the next few months, Teams meetings will get much more exciting with a more “immersive virtual environment,” according to Microsoft.

Microsoft Teams will allow users to replace their existing background with dynamic animation, thus creating a more immersive environment while in a meeting. The ability to apply dynamic animation will produce the best results when you turn on the Green Screen in Teams settings. The software giant recently announced Green Screen for Teams to improve the sharpness and definitions of virtual backgrounds. It is available in the preview, however.

To describe the new capability in Teams, Microsoft wrote, “The dynamic background feature in Teams Meetings allows users to replace their existing background with a dynamic animation for a more immersive virtual environment. It offers various options to enhance meeting experience with creativity and personalization according to their preferences.” It is also worth noting that animated backgrounds on Teams will initially be available for Windows and Mac users only.

Microsoft is actively working on animated backgrounds for Teams, and it might take a couple of months to launch the feature to the public. According to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap page, the Redmond tech giant is planning to launch the feature next month. However, it may delay the functionality later if things do not work out as planned.

In Microsoft Teams, you can your background before and during the meeting. You can change backgrounds on Teams mobile and desktop clients. To learn more about how to change the Teams background, Microsoft has a dedicated support page to help you with that. You can check out the support page here.

Source: Microsoft 365 Roadmap