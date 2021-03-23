Microsoft’s latest AI feature can transform your Word document into a PowerPoint presentation

Microsoft’s latest AI feature (Export to PowerPoint presentation) in Word for the web will allow users to export their Word document to a professional looking PowerPoint presentation.
Here’s how this feature works:
- This feature uses artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to save you time and provide you with slide suggestions powered by Designer in PowerPoint.
- The slides are derived from your section headers in the document, so make sure to organize your Word document accordingly for optimal suggestions.
- Based on key words in your document, Designer in PowerPoint will suggest imagery, icons, videos, themes and fonts to arrange your content.
- You can always change the suggested content if needed.
Here’s how you can use this feature:
- Open any document you want to convert into a presentation in Word for the web.
- Click File > Transform > Transform to PowerPoint presentation.
- When prompted, choose a design theme for your presentation.
- Click Open presentation to review the results in PowerPoint for the web.
- The presentation will be created in the OneDrive root folder of the user who used this option.
This feature will work only for English language Word documents for now.
Source: Microsoft
