Microsoft now allows you to transform Word documents into PowerPoint presentations

Microsoft today announced a new feature in Word that will allow you to transform Word documents into PowerPoint presentations. This feature is now available in Word for the web First Release users. When you use the new Transform feature, Word will create a presentation based on all the summarized sections of the document. It will also add imagery, icons, videos, themes, and fonts using AI.

Here’s how you can use this feature:

Open any document you want to convert into a presentation in Word for the web. Click File > Transform > Transform to PowerPoint presentation . When prompted , choose a design theme for your presentation. Click Open presentation to re view the results in PowerPoint for the w eb. The presentation w ill be created in the OneDrive root folder of the user who used this option.

This feature will work only for English language Word documents for now.

Source: Microsoft