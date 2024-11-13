Windows 11's November security update mistakenly slaps you with "end of service" error message

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 23H2 update (KB5046633), released on November 12, 2024, has reportedly caused an unexpected bug where users receive alerts saying their version of Windows has “reached the end of service” and should be updated.

A spot from Windows Latest reveals that, while Windows 11 23H2 is still being fully supported until November 2025, thousands of users have reported the issue. The warning reads, “Get the newer version of windows to stay up to date.” Microsoft has acknowledged it as a known bug and confirmed the alert is an incorrect message caused by the update.

As for Windows 11 24H2, the OS’ latest, most AI-friendly version, Microsoft also released the KB5046617 security update. Also known as “Patch Tuesday,” the update also brings improvements to Task Manager and resolves connectivity issues, including a bug preventing some devices from accessing the internet.

It also includes a servicing stack update to ensure smoother future updates and addresses known issues with the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) and Roblox on ARM devices—which we also noted in Windows 11’s September update.

The Redmond tech giant also says it won’t release non-security updates for Windows 11 in December due to the holiday season.

“There will be a monthly security release for December 2024. Normal monthly servicing for both security and non-security preview releases will resume in January 2025,” Microsoft reassures.

You can get the latest security update of Windows 11 by going to Settings > Windows Update, whichever version of Windows 11 you have.