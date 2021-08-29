Microsoft releases updated PC Health Check app for Windows Insiders

Back in June, Microsoft released a new tool called PC Health Check that can be used to check whether your PC is eligible for Windows 11 or not. Based on the feedback from Windows Insiders, Microsoft pulled the app to make further improvements.

Early this week, Microsoft released an updated preview version of the PC Health Check app to Windows Insiders. This new version improves the Windows 11 eligibility check feature with more complete and improved info on eligibility. It also offers links to relevant support articles that include potential remediation steps like the below.

After collecting the feedback from Insiders and with the additional updates for the newly supported processors, Microsoft will re-release the PC Health Check app for all users next month.

You can download the updated Windows PC Health Check app here for free.