Microsoft releases Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.2020.0 with improved screen snipping experience

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.2020.0to Insiders in the Beta Channel. This update improves the reliability of screen snipping experience, especially with apps that access the clipboard often. Also, Microsoft is removing the capability to copy and paste a screen snip directly into a folder in File Explorer due to an issue. Microsoft will re-enable this feature in a future update after the issue is fixed.

Microsoft is currently testing this new Windows Feature Experience Pack update process with Insiders to deliver new feature improvements to customers outside of major Windows 10 feature updates. In the future, Microsoft will be able to deliver new features to users without the need for a major Windows 10 update.

Source: Microsoft