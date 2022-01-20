Microsoft fixes the recent Windows bug that broke Outlook search

Last month we reported that upgrading to Windows 11 could break Outlook search. The same issue also affected Windows users who installed last month’s Cumulative Update, KB5008212 or KB5007253. When you perform search on Outlook desktop app, search process might fail when emails are stored locally in PST or OST files.

Microsoft has now resolved this Outlook search issue with Known Issue Rollback. Known Issue Rollback allows Microsoft to quickly revert a single, targeted fix to a previously released behavior if a critical regression like the above is discovered.

For enterprise-managed devices that have installed an affected update and encountered this issue, it can be resolved by installing and configuring a special Group Policy (preferred).

Affected Windows versions:

Client: Windows 11, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 21H1; Windows 10, version 20H2; Windows 10, version 1809; Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019

Server: Windows Server, version 20H2; Windows Server, version 1809; Windows Server 2019

Source: Microsoft