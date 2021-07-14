Windows 365 cloud PC will only support certain features on iOS, Android and the web

Microsoft Windows 365

Earlier today, Microsoft announced the Windows 365 Cloud PC, a new cloud service that will allow organizations to experience Windows 10 or Windows 11 on any device from the cloud. Windows 365 can be accessed from any device including your Mac, iPad, Linux PC, and an Android device, but the experience will be different based on the platform. For example, USB and multi-monitor support are available only when accessed from a Windows desktop. You can find the full list of Windows 365 features that are supported on different platforms below.

FeaturesWindows desktopStore clientAndroidiOS/iPadOSmacOSWeb
KeyboardXXXXXX
MouseXXXX*XX
TouchXXXXX
Serial portX
USBX
Teams AV RedirectionX
Multi-media redirectionComing soon
Multi-monitor16 monitors
Dynamic resolutionXXXX
Screen capture protectionX
CamerasXXXX
Start menu integrationX
ClipboardXXTextText, imagesXtext
Local drive/storageXXXX
AccessibilityX
LocationX
MicrophonesXXComing soonXXIn preview
PrintersXX (CUPS only)PDF print
ScannersX
Smart CardsXX
SpeakersXXXXXX

Source: Microsoft

